49 cases of house break-ins reported in Pune during Diwali

Diwali celebrations turned into a nightmare for Punekars, as the city witnessed 49 cases of house breaks in which cash and jewellery worth ₹3,05,041,49 was stolen from residential societies. The incidents were reported between October 21 -26.

Out of the total cases, police have successfully solved 11 cases and recovered items worth ₹1,61,91,715.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge, said, “The city police had taken all the possible precautionary measures like deploying of police personnel in sensitive areas, stepping up of patrolling during evening time and so on during the festive season.”

According to data shared by Pune city police, the highest number of house break-in cases were reported in zone 4, which includes Khadki, Vishrantwadi, Chatushrungi, Chandannagar, Yerawada, Vimantal and Lonikand areas. At least 16 cases were reported here and items worth ₹17,62,150 was stolen. Later, two cases were solved and items worth ₹28,616 were recovered.

This was followed by zone 1, which includes Samarth, Faraskhana, Khadak, Deccan, Shivajinagar, and Vishrambaug areas. As per data shared by police, this zone registered 10 cases in which items worth ₹4,37,499 was stolen. Also, three cases were solved and items worth ₹47,499 were recovered.

Zone 2 which includes Shahakarnagar, Swargate, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bund Garden, Lakshar and Koregaon Park registered eight cases in which items worth Rs. 1,61,18,100 was stolen. Out of these four cases were solved and police recovered stolen items worth ₹1,61,15,600.

Officials said, zone 3 also reported eight cases in which items worth ₹1,15,06,300 was stolen. Surprisingly, to date, neither a single case has been solved.

Meanwhile, the lowest cases were reported in zone five which includes Hadapsar, Mundhawa, Loni Kalbhor, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Market Yard and Wanowrie area. This zone registered seven cases in which items worth ₹6,80,100 was stolen. Out of these two cases were solved. However, nothing was recovered from the thieves.