5, including 2 minors, die in road mishap after pickup truck collides with bike in Junnar

Five of a family, including two minors, were killed and one person sustained serious injuries after a speeding pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle at Lavanwadi village on the Junnar Kalyan Highway, said Pune rural police on Tuesday. Five of a family, including two minors, were killed and one person sustained serious injuries after a speeding pickup truck crashed into a motorcycle in Junnar. (HT PHOTO)

The accident took place on Monday midnight

The deceased have been identified as Nitin Shivaji Madhe (22), Gaurav Rohit Madhe (6), Sundara Rohit Madhe (24), Iran Yama Madhe (1) and Yama Suhas Madhe (22). Police officials said the deceased were family members and residents of Palshi in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar district. Injured Archana Suhas Madhe (20) is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Pune rural police said that the family members were agricultural labourers headed towards their homes in Palashi village from Narayangaon after completing their daily work when the accident took place.

The nine family members were heading home on two motorcycles when a speeding pickup truck collided head on with one of the bikes at Lavanwadi leaving five dead and another injured.

Mandar Jawale, deputy superintendent of police (Junnar subdivision), said, “The truck driver lost control of the vehicle while overtaking another vehicle and hit the motorcycle. Three members of Madhe family on another bike were reported safe. The truck driver has been detained.”

This is the second major incident in Pune within a week. Four persons, including a minor, from Pune district were killed and 11 others injured in an accident on Pune-Ahmednagar Road on March 22.