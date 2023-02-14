5 women killed, 6 injured in hit-and-run on Pune-Nashik highway

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 14, 2023 03:07 PM IST

While two women were killed on the spot, three died in the hospital later during medical treatment, said deputy superintendent of police (Khed Division) Sudarshan Patil.

(Representative Photo)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

At least five women were killed and six more were critically injured in a hit-and-run case which took place on the Pune-Nashik highway near Rajgurunagar in Maharashtra on Monday night, police said.

Police said a group of 12-15 women on Tuesday were on their way to Shiroli village near Rajgurunagar and at around 11:00pm on the Pune-Nashik highway, a white SUV hit them and fled from the spot while they were crossing the road.

“An unknown white-coloured overspeeding vehicle hit a group of women who were crossing the road and ran away from the spot. In this accident, five women were killed and six were injured,’’ the DSP said.

He said that an investigation into the matter has been launched and the police team are trying to trace the SUV which was seen heading towards Pune.

