50 piers installed in 6 months, work of Pune Metro Line 3 gains pace

The installation of piers of the Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar has gained momentum as work for the 50th pier was completed on Monday at the Balewadi phata. This was done within the period of just six months after starting the pier work.

The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and PMRDA on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP). Although pier casting has been started on this metro line at various stages, work is also underway for the casting of the pilling of metro stations.

“The Pune Metro Line 3 piers have a circular shape with a diameter of 2,000 mm. These piers are being made to be fully compliant with the design parameters of the metro rail system. These piers are cast in a way to handle the traffic load of metro rail and other vehicles. The construction of Metro on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route will provide easy, fast, and cheap options for public transport,” said Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer, Pune IT City metro rail Limited.

