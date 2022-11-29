50% swimming pools in Lonavla bungalows are unauthorised: Survey

The survey conducted by the Lonavla municipal council on the backdrop of a series of drowning incidents at the hill station found that of the 997 swimming tanks, almost 50 per cent are unauthorised and constructed without taking necessary permission from local authorities.

On Sunday, yet another untoward incident involving a two-year-old was reported at a swimming pool inside a private bungalow.

Pandit Patil, chief officer, Lonavla Municipal Council said, back-to-back deaths in the private villas have raised concerns among tourists and local authorities.

“In a recent survey, we found out that over 50 per cent of the swimming tanks are constructed illegally and hence we have issued notices to them regarding same.’’

Patil further said, the municipal council has started receiving applications to legalise the swimming tanks after the survey.

“This does not imply that we will legalise each and every facility. We will sanction permissions only after checking all the required attributes,” Patil said.

The Lonavla Municipal Council has received over 80 applications to sanction swimming pools in private tourist villas, said the official.

According to Patil, a site visit is an important factor to validate the pools.

“Concerned officer will visit the spot then he will check FSI-related details, then proper measurement of the tank will be taken and after the structural stability officer will take a further decision,” he said.

Those tanks which do not fulfil criteria will be demolished with a prior notice asking bungalow owners to raze the structure within a stipulated period, officials said.

On July 13, a two-year-old boy from Dombivali in Thane district drowned in a swimming pool at a private bungalow in Lonavla a day before his and his twin sister’s birthday. In another incident, a 13-year-old boy died of electrocution while coming out of the swimming pool. Such deaths of the tourists are regrettable incidents that have tarnished the tourism industry of Lonavla.

The council has appealed to not rent any villas without checking necessary safety measures. Civic officials further said that tourists have to follow all rules and regulations at registered hotels, hence they are booking private villas, where, in exchange for some extra money, owners allow them to bypass all restrictions.

Like hotels, private bungalows also need to be regularised by the concerned authority.

SUGGESTED BOX

Past Incidents in Lonavla

1. On July 13, 2022, a two years old boy drowned in the swimming pool of the private bungalow, where a Nashik-based family had gathered to celebrate a birthday.

2. On July 28, 2022, a 13-year-old boy from Mumbai died of electrocution while coming out of the swimming pool of a private villa.

3. On 27 November, 2022, a two years old girl from Mumbai drowned in the swimming pool of a private bungalow.