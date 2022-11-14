500 postmen in Pune to get e-bikes soon

Postmen arriving on bicycles to deliver mail might soon become a thing of the past for at least 500 postmen in the city - who have been traditionally delivering mail and parcels to citizens on their cycles – are now set to receive electric bikes (e-bikes) from the government so that they can reach out to citizens conveniently and as soon as possible, without getting tired.

The Pune postal department has already started implementing the project on a pilot basis, studying the benefits that will accrue to both citizens and postmen, with six e-bikes pressed into the mail-cum-parcel delivery service under the aegis of the Pimpri-Chinchwad (east) division. In the east division, the e-bikes have been deployed especially for delivering parcels directly to customers’ homes and roughly 8,000 parcels are being delivered via the six e-bikes. The same facility will soon be extended to other postmen on ground, the department stated.

Postmen have to travel extensively while taking frequent stops for the delivery of letters, official government communication, notices and different types of goods’ parcels and traditionally, bicycles have been one of the effective means of mobility. The e-bike facility is part of a countrywide initiative of the postal department aimed at reducing the carbon footprint. Also, e-charging stations will be built at different post offices to ensure that there is no breakdown in mobility.

Postmaster general Ramchandra Jaybhaye said, “Currently, e-bikes are being used in Bangalore and they are being used in Pune for the first time in the entire state. The parcel delivery staff has a very good experience of using these bikes. Soon, this facility will be extended to other areas under the postal department and postmen will be given e-bikes for their official work.”

A postman on condition of anonymity said, “The e-bike facility will change the entire face of postal deliveries and bring about faster delivery of parcels and mail. At the same time, the postmen will not face much fatigue as cycling involves strenuous physical activity.”