Home / Cities / Pune News / 53% Covid deaths registered under less than 45-60 age group: PCMC data
pune news

53% Covid deaths registered under less than 45-60 age group: PCMC data

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Covid 19 vaccination drive at District Hospital , Aundh. (HT PHOTO)

A Covid-19 data analysis conducted by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) about deaths related to infection shows that 53 per cent of deaths reported in twin cities were under the age group of 60 years.

The data analysis was conducted about deaths that were reported in four Covid-19 dedicated hospitals – Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital, Anna Saheb Magar Jumbo Hospital, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Dr DY Patil Medical Hospital during in April and May this year.

The analysis report was discussed during the review meeting conducted at Vidhan Bhavan, on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar, Pune district guardian minister, said “Youths who are roaming out carelessly need to take norms seriously as the second saw the most number of deaths in the age group below 60 years.”

“In the first wave, those above 60 years were most affected. Looking at the trend we are assuming that a possible third wave may hit the lower age group. I don’t want to raise fear among parents. We are preparing for the third wave,” he said.

Pawar has ordered civic chief Vikram Kumar to conduct a similar analysis in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

The positivity rate of PCMC is 5.1 per cent and the administration is undertaking preventive steps ahead of the possible third wave. PCMC administration has started 22 fever clinics, 21 testing centres in 32 wards and child dedicated ward in New Jija Mata Hospital.

The analysis also showed that more men succumbed to Covid-19 than women. The trend was the same during the first wave.

Also, 43 per cent of deaths occurred among the people who did not have any comorbidities.

“The finding shows that even fit people should not have a casual attitude about Covid-19,” said Pawar.

The analysis also reported that many deaths occurred due to late admission in the hospital and patients had received no treatment during earlier stages.

“The analysis was conducted to bring awareness among the people as many take early symptoms lightly and it should not be the case. The person can be treated for Covid-19 if one consults doctors at the early stage,” said Rajesh Patil, civic chief PCMC.

Rajendra Wable, dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, said, “In second wave the number of deaths was more in the age group below 60 years, unlike the first wave. People should not have a casual attitude toward earlier symptoms as many become victims of such attitudes in the second wave.”

