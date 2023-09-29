5.61 lakh Ganesh idols immersed in PMC facilities

The Pune Municipal Corporation received a total of 5.61 lakh Ganesh idols in the last 10 days as many Punekars opted to immerse the idols in artificial tanks.

Devotees gather at Shrimant Dagadusheth Halawai Ganesha idol immersion at Alka Chowk in Pune on Thursday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

A statement issued by PMC read, “In the last 10 days, the civic body received 5.61 lakh Ganesh idols. Among them, 99,921 idols were immersed in artificial tanks installed on ghats, 2.91 lakh idols were immersed in steel tanks, 1.10 lakh idols were donated at collection centres and 59,126 idols were immersed in mobile immersion tanks.”

Also, PMC received a total of 6.27 lakh kilo nirmalaya at various ghats. The civic body will use this nirmalaya to make fertiliser and distribute it among farmers.

Officials of the PMC solid waste management department said, “We have deployed 4,300 persons on various roads to clean the roads after immersion procession. PMC collected 334 million tonne garbage on procession routes.”

As many areas in the city were crowded during the Ganesh immersion process, many lost their shoes and chappals and PMC collected seven metric tonnes chappals and shoes in the garbage.”

