57% of cremations in past 5 years took place at Vaikunth in Pune: RTI

PUNE: Nearly 57% of the total number of cremations in the city over the last five years took place at Vaikunth crematorium, as per information procured by RTI activist Vivek Velankar. The large number of cremations at the same place led to increased pollution and a stench around it, Velankar alleged. So much so that locals residing in and around Vaikunth complained of high levels of air pollution and bad odour, he said.

There are a total 28 crematoriums across 15 ward office areas including the 11 villages that were recently merged. As per PMC health department statistics over the period from 2015 to 2020, a total 89,593 cremations were carried out at the 28 crematoriums, of which 51,421 cremations (57%) took place at Vaikunth crematorium alone.

Velankar said, “Residents around Vaikunth crematorium are experiencing pollution and bad odour. Therefore, the PMC should create awareness among people about performing last rites at other crematoriums as well so as to minimise the burden on Vaikunth.”

Shrinivas Kandul, additional chief engineer of the electrical department of PMC, said, “It is true that most people prefer to cremate their relatives at Vaikunth. It is their choice and a sensitive issue at that. The corporation has made available the provision of a crematorium in every part of the city, and people can cremate their near and dear ones anywhere in the city as we have set up 28 crematoriums.”

As for controlling the pollution around Vaikunth crematorium, Kandul said that the PMC has already started taking precautionary measures. “The PMC has appointed the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), to check pollution levels around Vaikunth,” he said.

Why only Vaikunth?

The Vaikunth crematorium is one of the oldest and most well-known crematoriums. It was developed by the PMC on 8 acre land in 1958. It is located in a residential space in Navi peth adjoining the river Mutha. There are three electrical, one gas and 24 payers and four sheds fitted with an air pollution control system. It is located in the heart of the city and is easily accessible by most people. Most of the big hospitals are located within five to six kilometre of Vaikunth.