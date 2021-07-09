57.3% SPPU students appear for mock test

Around 57.3 per cent students from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) appeared on Friday for the first day of mock test for the second semester examination. Around six lakh students have registered for this mock test which will be conducted in two parts starting from Friday.

As per SPPU officials, 3,00,532 lakh students were registered to appear today, out of this, 1,72,133 appeared for the test.

“The remaining three lakh students will be appearing for the test on Saturday (July 10). All pharmacy mock tests saw the largest number of students appearing. Out of 21,904 students registered, 16,595 students appeared, taking the students participation to 75.8 percent on Friday,” said SPPU officials.

Out of 1, 04,233 students from science team, only 60,181 students appeared.

“In Engineering, only 547 percent of students appeared for the mock test. For all management mock tests, only 53.7 percent students were present,” said SPPU officials.

SPPU will take the second semester final examination for the year 2020-2021 from July 12.

“This two day mock test is to help students get accustomed to the online examination. No technical error was reported during this mock test. Around 2500 calls and more than 500 chat requests were sent to the technical team for queries related to username, password and camera details while attempting the mock test. Many students faced the issue of how to position the camera while attempting the test. However, these were resolved over chat and helpline calls,” said SPPU officials.

A team of over 70 officials and technicians from the SPPU Exam department and SPPU Edutech Foundation were involved in smoothly conducting the mock test on Friday.