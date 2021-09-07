6 more arrested in Pune minor gang rape case

Pune police arrested six more people on Tuesday in connection to the case of alleged abduction and gang rape of a 14-year-old girl, news agency PTI reported. A local court remanded the accused in nine-day police custody. With Tuesday’s arrest, a total of 14 people have been taken into custody so far.

On Monday police arrested eight people, including an auto-rickshaw driver and two railway officials, for their alleged involvement in the case.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from the Pune railway station area on the night of August 31 and raped at multiple locations in the city, police said. The teenager told police that she had gone to Pune railway station to meet a friend.

Police said an autorickshaw driver allegedly approached the girl and offered to ferry her home when her friend reportedly didn’t show up. "However, he rode the autorickshaw to a different direction and picked one of his friends on the way. The two of them assaulted her at a secluded spot," police told Hindustan Times. The two men threatened her dire consequences if she raised an alarm and took her to different locations.

News agency PTI cited police officials involved in the case to report that the auto-rickshaw driver and several of his associates, including two railway staff, gang-raped the girl at multiple places in Pune.

The girl’s parents registered a missing person complaint when she didn’t return home, and a case of kidnapping was registered on September 1.

The condition or the circumstances under which the girl was rescued is not clear yet. The girl was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital and doctors reportedly said her condition was stable.

Police have registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(d)(a), 377 (unnatural sex), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(2), 5(g), 6, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said efforts would be taken to ensure the accused the brought to justice and added that police have been directed to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

