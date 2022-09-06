Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
60-year-old man seriously injured resisting mobile snatcher

Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST

A 60-year-old man was severely injured when he resisted a mobile theft attempt

No arrests have been made in the case yet, say police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

A 60-year-old man was severely injured when he resisted a mobile theft attempt. The incident took place near Tuscan Estate housing society in Kharadi on August 4, said police.

The complainant Baban Kundalik Dahiphale was taking a morning walk at around 6 am near Tuscan Estate Housing society. He was listening to news while walking when three bike-riding men allegedly attempted to steal his mobile. The snatchers pulled his mobile, but he resisted and fell to the ground. The accused attacked him on the right hand with a sharp sickle and escaped with the mobile, said police.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Sunil Jadhav, senior police inspector at Chandannagar police station, said, “As per the complaint we have registered a case.”

In a similar incident, a woman from the Chikhli area of Pimpri-Chinchwad was assaulted by two bike-borne assailants who tried to snatch her mobile along with her purse. The incident was reported on August 3, said police. A case is registered at Chikhli police station under section 394 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

