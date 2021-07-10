Home / Cities / Pune News / 60-year-old pillion rider killed by speeding dumper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

60-year-old pillion rider killed by speeding dumper

A 60-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was killed after a truck hit their vehicle from behind in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:23 PM IST

A 60-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was killed after a truck hit their vehicle from behind in Hinjewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday morning. The driver of the truck was arrested by the police.

The deceased woman was identified as Lakshmi Vitthal Shinde (60), a resident of Kasarsai area of Mulshi, Pune, according to the police.

The arrested driver was identified as Avinash Yadav (28) who was driving the truck and lives a few meters from the spot where the accident happened. Yadav fled from the spot and was arrested later by the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Akash Shahji Shinde (25), a resident of Kasarsai area of Mulshi who was riding the two-wheeler.

The two were riding an Activa registered in Chinchwad in the name of the rider’s maternal uncle.

The dumper truck came speeding from behind the two-wheeler and hit them when they were in front of Vinod Corner in Hinjewadi around 9:30am on Friday.

The rider sustained injuries on his arm and leg while the woman could not survive the collision even though she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with sEctions 184, 119/177, 132(1)(c) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.