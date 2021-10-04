Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
61 Ahmednagar villages to observe lockdown-like restrictions amid Covid-19 surge
pune news

61 Ahmednagar villages to observe lockdown-like restrictions amid Covid-19 surge

Published on Oct 04, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Ahmednagar is 500-800 cases daily and positivity rate is over 5 percent.(File photo. Representative image)
PTI |

Strict lockdown-like restrictions were imposed from Monday till October 13 in 61 villages having more than 10 COVID-19 cases in Ahmednagar district, some 122 kilometres from here, officials said on Monday.

These villages are in Akole, Karjat, Kopargaon, Newasa, Parner, Pathardi, Rahata, Sangamner, Shevgaon, Shrigonda, and Srirampur tehsils, Ahmednagar Collector Rajendra Bhosale said.

"The district is witnessing 500-800 cases daily and positivity rate is over 5 percent. Therefore, directions were issued to implement precautionary measures in villages having more than 10 active cases. Since protocols were not being followed fully, we have imposed strict restrictions in 61 villages in 11 tehsils," he said in an order.

As per the order, all shops, barring essential ones like medical stores, clinics, and diagnostics labs, will remain shut from October 4 to October 13, while the assembly of more than 5 people has been prohibited in these villages as well as curbs placed on entry and exit. "Emergency services, transportation of agriculture produce, other essential services have been excluded from this. Grocery shops are allowed to function between 8 am and 11 am. All religious places and schools will be shut during the period," the order further said

