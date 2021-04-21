61-70 age group sees highest Covid deaths in Pune district, only 6% completed vax regimen

Pune: While the age group of 61-70 years has seen the maximum number of deaths due to Covid-19 among all the beneficiaries, only 6% of this age group in the district has been completely covered under vaccination. Of the 10 lakh estimated population above the age group of 60 years, only 64,000 have got both the doses while 6.4 lakh have got the first dose of the vaccine.

As per the data from the district information office updated till Tuesday, Pune district has completely vaccinated, that is both the doses administered, only 6% of its elderly population. Of the over a million estimated population of those above 60 years of age, only 64,822 have got both the doses. This includes 17,491 from Pune rural, 35,042 from PMC and 12,289 from PCMC.

Also 67% or 674,021 have got the first dose of the estimated population which includes 314,295 from Pune rural, 254,572 from PMC and 105,154 from PCMC. Only 1% of the population aged between 45-59 years has been completely vaccinated.

Despite the maximum number of deaths from this age group, only 6% of the population has been completely vaccinated. Of the 11,646 deaths due to Covid reported until Tuesday, 7,843 were males and 3,803 females. The highest deaths were in the age group of 61-70 years as 3,303 deaths were reported followed by 2,640 deaths from the age group of 51 to 60 years.

The nationwide vaccination programme for those aged above 60 years of age began from March 1 and since then has received a huge response from senior citizens in Pune. However, the irregular supply of vaccines and repeated cancellation of the pre-booked appointments for vaccination has interrupted the smooth vaccination campaign in the city.