62 test positive after Bagad yatra

Pune: Days after villagers from Satara district held the annual “Bagad” yatra festival, a pilgrimage, 62 new Covid cases were reported from a Bavdhan village, according to officials
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Hundreds gather for Bagad festival (chariot of god) at Bavdhan village in Wai tehsil of Satara in Pune, on April 2. (HT )

Large number of people had gathered at Bavdhan village in Wai tehsil of Satara district on April 2 during the Bagad (chariot of god) festival, celebrated to seek blessings of a local deity, in violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

Later, the district administration had registered a case against more than 100 people, the officials said on Monday.

“From February 1 till date, Bavdhan has reported a total of 109 cases. Of these, 47 patients have recovered. Currently, there are 62 active cases, all reported after the Bagad yatra,” said a district health official.

“So, we can say the case load increased after the festival,” he said. The neighbouring Vaghjaiwadi village, whose residents also took part in the festival, currently has 15 active cases, all reported after the event, he said.

On April 9, Bavdhan village reported 17 Covid cases, its highest number so far, the official said, adding that the village reported 12 new cases on April 10.

Following the festival which saw violations of norms, Wai police had filed an FIR and arrested 83 persons, who were released by local court.

