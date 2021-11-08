62-year-old Pune woman duped of 4.4 lakh by online friend

PUNE A 62-year-old woman from Pune was duped of ₹4.4 lakh by an online friend who lured her with gifts in April.

The accused made an account in the name of one Dr Dominik Gobel and sent a request to the complainant on April 8. She accepted it and they started speaking on the social media platform, after which they progressed to a messaging application.

The accused told the woman that it is his birthday on April 24 and that he was sending her a gift for his birthday. However, after some days, the accused told the woman that the gift was stuck at customs on its way into India.

The woman made multiple payments on April 19, April 20, and April 22, according to police. A total of ₹4,42,500 was paid by the woman through RTGS, before she realised that she was being duped.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 6(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station. Police inspector (crime) Vijaykumar Lambture of Chaturshrungi police station is investigating the case.

