63-year-old killed in accident on Pune -Solapur highway

A 63-year-old man from the Laxmi Nagar area of Hadapsar died in a road accident when he went to fetch drinking water on Friday.

According to police, on September 1, at around 4:30 pm the deceased Dhondiram Chindhe, resident of Laxmi Colony, Hadapsar went to fetch drinking water. While returning home, he was crossing Pune -Solapur highway near 15 Number Chowk at that time an overspeeding motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and collided with Chindhe.

Police said, the accused is a minor and is from Ahmednagar district. He was driving a motorcycle without following traffic rules.

Digambar Sontakke, police-sub inspector, said, “As the accused is a minor, the vehicle documentation process is underway and more sections are to be invoked as per requirement. ‘’

As per the complaint filed by the daughter of the deceased Aparna Chindhe, a case has been registered against the accused on Saturday under sections 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 279, 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

