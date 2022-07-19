63-year-old operated for rare removal of a cancerous tumour through electro-cautery in Pune

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The department of respiratory medicine at Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences, Pune have performed a successful life-saving intervention on a 63-year-old veteran patient involving removal of a cancerous tumour through electro-cautery
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 05:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A statement issued by defence on Tuesday claimed this procedure was first of its kind in the armed forces medical establishment. The patient, according to authorities had multiple co-morbidities.

The veteran was diagnosed with lung cancer involving left main airway few months back coupled with many other comorbidities.

“In view of significant symptoms and haemoptysis, the three-hour long Rigid Bronchoscopy was carried out under general anaesthesia involving five doctors, subsequently leading to relief of obstructions and successful expansion of left lung,” stated the release.

