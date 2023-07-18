Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
105 mobiles stolen from warehouse in Wagholi

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 18, 2023 11:49 PM IST

According to the complainant, between 9:20 pm on 15 July and 10:46 am the following day, an unknown person entered the warehouse by gaining access through a cement roof and stole mobiles

PUNE

105 mobile handsets worth 65.61 lakh were stolen from Sima Wearhouse on Kesnand Road in Wagholi between July 15 and 16, police said.

In this regard, Vaibhav Sudam Zende has filed a complaint with Lonikand police. Zende works with Pro Connect Supply Chain Solutions and as per the plaint, the company has a warehouse in Wagholi where all electronic devices are stored for further supply.

According to the complainant, between 9:20 pm on 15 July and 10:46 am the following day, an unknown person entered the warehouse by gaining access through a cement roof and stole 105 mobile handsets and accessories of a renowned US mobile company.

Gajanan Jadhav, assistant police inspector (API) at Lonikand Police station said, “From Sima Wearhouse, a total of 105 mobile handsets worth 65.61 lakh were stolen by unidentified person. We have registered a case and further investigation is underway.”

A case has been registered at Lonikand police station under IPC sections 454,457 and 380, and further investigation is going on.

In 2020, police had arrested two people for robbery in the same warehouse, where the accused had robbed electronic goods worth 1.53 crore.

