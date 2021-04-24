65-year-old woman among six arrested for cannabis smuggling

A 65-year-old woman was among six people arrested for smuggling cannabis to Pune on Saturday morning.

The six were identified as Rurubai Ratan Pawar (65), Deepak Bhimrao Hivale (23), Aditya Dattatray Dhande (19), Akash Sunil Bhalerao (27), Hirabai Santosh Jadhav (40), Parvati Suresh Mane (57) all residents of Jalna.

The officials of anti-narcotic cell two were patrolling in Hadapsar on Saturday around 4 am when they intercepted a magma grey coloured Ertiga car registered in Jalna. The car was parked in front of the public road at Shrinath washing centre in Hadapsar, according to a statement of the police.

“When asked about the reason for coming to that place at that hour, they started giving misleading answers which led us to check their car to find two nylon sacks under the middle seats and two more under the back seats of the car,” read the statement in Marathi.

Without opening the sacks, the smell emanating from the sacks led the police to question them further when they revealed that the narcotic substance was brought to Pune for sale.

The worth of the drug in the market was found to be ₹13,60,000, according to the police.

A case under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(c), and 29 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychedelic Substance Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.