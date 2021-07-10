66 criminals held in combing operation

The city crime branch in a major drive apprehended over 66 hardcore criminals during its combing operation carried out in the city in the wake of orders from the Pune commissioner of police to take strict action against organized crime.

The operation took place in different parts of the city where 249 criminals on record were checked and out of them 66 were detained.

According to the crime branch, a pistol worth ₹27,000 was seized from a criminal while 66 accused were arrested on charges of committing crime. Besides, a large cache of sharp weapons like choppers, swords, machetes and knives were recovered during the crime branch raid.

Additional commissioner of police ( crime ) Ashok Morale said, “The action has been taken based on the orders of the commissioner of police to take strict action against organised crime. We will not tolerate any time of criminal activity and the criminals on record are under our surveillance. A lot of efforts have been taken by the crime branch to make the city safe and secure for its citizens.”

The city police have also applied Maharashtra Control of Organised crime act (MCOCA) to more than 30 gangs operational in the city to send a stern message to the criminals that no nonsense would be tolerated.

A large number of hardcore criminals are behind the bar at Yerawada jail due to the strong action taken by the crime branch under the guidance of police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.