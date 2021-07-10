Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 66 criminals held in combing operation
pune news

66 criminals held in combing operation

The city crime branch in a major drive apprehended over 66 hardcore criminals during its combing operation carried out in the city in the wake of orders from the Pune commissioner of police to take strict action against organized crime
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 08:29 PM IST
HT Image

The city crime branch in a major drive apprehended over 66 hardcore criminals during its combing operation carried out in the city in the wake of orders from the Pune commissioner of police to take strict action against organized crime.

The operation took place in different parts of the city where 249 criminals on record were checked and out of them 66 were detained.

According to the crime branch, a pistol worth 27,000 was seized from a criminal while 66 accused were arrested on charges of committing crime. Besides, a large cache of sharp weapons like choppers, swords, machetes and knives were recovered during the crime branch raid.

Additional commissioner of police ( crime ) Ashok Morale said, “The action has been taken based on the orders of the commissioner of police to take strict action against organised crime. We will not tolerate any time of criminal activity and the criminals on record are under our surveillance. A lot of efforts have been taken by the crime branch to make the city safe and secure for its citizens.”

The city police have also applied Maharashtra Control of Organised crime act (MCOCA) to more than 30 gangs operational in the city to send a stern message to the criminals that no nonsense would be tolerated.

A large number of hardcore criminals are behind the bar at Yerawada jail due to the strong action taken by the crime branch under the guidance of police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP