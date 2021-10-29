67-year-old in police custody for sex assault of 5-year-old in Pune

PUNE: A 67-year-old man has been arrested and remanded to the custody of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police by a court in Pune for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in Charholi Budrukh village.

The man lives in the same village as the survivor. He owns a field and cattle stock, according to the police.

“The women in the area said that he used to letch at them and has a habit of sexualising women. Nobody came on record, besides the girl,” said Prerna Katte, assistant commissioner of police, Chakan division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The 5-year-old child was playing with the accused man’s grandchildren on the afternoon of October 4 when he citizen arrived. He told the child that he was taking her to see the guava garden, but instead took her to his farm and sexually assaulted her, the child’s parents told the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The girl’s parents were at work and she was in the care of her grandmother when the incident happened. Her grandmother’s health deteriorated after learning about the incident and she had to be hospitalised, according to the police.

“He shut her mouth with his hands when she started screaming and later threatened her about revealing the incident to anyone. However, the next day, she started experiencing pain in the wounds inflicted upon her during the assault and told her grandmother,” said ACP Katte.

The grandmother told the parents and they informed the police the same day.

A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act was registered at Dighi police station. Sub-inspector Vidya Mane of Dighi police station is investigating the case.