69% M.Tech seats lie vacant as interest declines

PUNE Colleges in the state are seeing a drastically muted response to admission in postgraduate engineering courses.

After the completion of all the Common Admission Process (CAP) rounds of admissions in the professional courses, many seats, even in reputed colleges, and in most sought-after branches, were vacant.

Masters of Technology (M.Tech) course had the highest number of vacant seats, 69.41 per cent in academic year 2021-22.

While the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course has received a good response this year. It has the lowest seat vacancy at 2.42 per cent.

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell held the entrance examination last year for various professional courses and now the vacancy details were declared by the CET cell, on Sunday.

As per the information given by the state CET cell, for the M.Tech course a total of 13,095 seats were available out of which only 4,006 seats were admitted and rest 9,089 seats remained vacant . This is the highest vacancy per cent ever for any of the professional course till now in the state. This is followed by Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) course with vacancy of 53.51 per cent.

The declining interest in post-graduation in engineering has been consistent. Less opportunity of jobs after graduation, low salary package are some of the reasons for fewer students opting for specialisation in engineering, experts said.

However, the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course has received a good response for this academic year with the vacancy of 2.42 per cent. For MCA course this year a total of 8,714 seats were available out of which 8,503 seats were admitted and only 211 seats remained vacant.

Talking about the admissions Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman said, “Due to the pandemic the overall admission process was conducted carefully and taking care of all Covid protocols. As per the current data statistics, the M.tech course has the highest vacancy of 69.41 per cent and the lowest vacancy is for the MCA course with 2.42 per cent.”

