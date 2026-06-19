7 fraud cases worth over 3.72 cr reported in single day in Pune

As many as seven cases of cyber fraud, investment scams, criminal breach of trust and travel-related cheating involving an amount of over ₹3.72 crore were reported across the city on June 17.

A major financial loss was reported by a 53-year-old Katraj resident, Hemant Jayant Jadhav, who was allegedly duped of ₹63.84 lakh through a fraudulent stock trading application. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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A major financial loss was reported by a 53-year-old Katraj resident, Hemant Jayant Jadhav, who was allegedly duped of ₹63.84 lakh through a fraudulent stock trading application. According to the cyber police, Jadhav received a link on his mobile phone that prompted him to download an application named “DMA-IIFL”. The fraudsters allegedly convinced him to invest by promising high returns through stock trading. Trusting the claims, he transferred money to multiple bank accounts provided by the accused. The scam came to light when he was unable to withdraw either his profits or the invested amount. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

In another case, three city-based investors collectively lost ₹2.62 crore in an alleged investment fraud registered with the airport police station. Based on a complaint filed by 63-year-old Kishore Bapurao Gorde, police booked Kartik Kamal Sharma, CEO of Tecroot 3 Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd.

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{{^usCountry}} In Dhayri, 67-year-old Shirish Sadashiv Joshi was cheated of ₹23.39 lakh through a fake stock trading network operating via a WhatsApp group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Dhayri, 67-year-old Shirish Sadashiv Joshi was cheated of ₹23.39 lakh through a fake stock trading network operating via a WhatsApp group. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate case registered at Kondhwa police station, 66-year-old Surendrasingh Sevasingh Gurudatta lost ₹11.80 lakh after cyber criminals posing as bank representatives contacted him through WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Kondhwa police have registered a case against 29-year-old Kushal Yugal Pal for allegedly misappropriating ₹7 lakh in cash and a motorcycle entrusted to him by his acquaintance, Jayesh Rajeshkumar Lodha. The accused allegedly failed to deposit the money into Lodha’s bank account and absconded with both the cash and the vehicle.

Two separate travel fraud cases were also reported. In Dattawadi, 60-year-old Rajiv Sharadkumar Pandit alleged that he was cheated of ₹63,940 by a travel agency that promised discounted family flight tickets to Jammu and Kashmir but failed to deliver the bookings. In another case registered in Hadapsar, Pooja Dhanraj Doiphode, 41, accused a tour operator of cheating her of ₹2.05 lakh after collecting money for a family trip to Dubai, cancelling the tour and failing to refund the entire amount.

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Vivek Masal, DCP (Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Crime), said, “Investigations are underway in all seven cases. We urge citizens to exercise caution while investing through online platforms, downloading applications from unverified links, or transferring money based on unsolicited financial offers.”