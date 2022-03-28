Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
70% of Pune dist rural homes now have tap water

Out of a total 14.609 million rural households in Maharashtra, provision of tap water supply has been made available in 10.189 million (69.75%) households. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:30 PM IST
PUNE Out of a total 14.609 million rural households in Maharashtra, provision of tap water supply has been made available in 10.189 million (69.75%) households, according to data obtained till March 22 by department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under central ministry of Jal-Shakti.

In Maharashtra, Jalgaon district has 100 per cent Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) while rural parts of Pune district has 71.37 per cent Functional Household Tap Connections. The department of drinking water and sanitation has identified 0.996 million households in Pune district, of which 0.71 million have water connections as on March 22.

Till August 2019, Pune district had 0.342 million water connections. Within the state, Jalna, Dhule and Nagpur have made 90% progress in this work, followed by Solapur, Nagpur and Buldhana taking tap water connections to 80% households

Since August 2019, the government of India in partnership with states is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household by 2024. At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission during August 15, 2019, as many as 4.844 million(33.16%) rural households were reported to have tap water connections in Maharashtra. Since then, tap water connections has been provided to additional 5.346 million (36.59%) rural households in the state.

The state government has planned to provide portable tap water connections to all rural households of Maharashtra by 2024, according to a release issued by Press Information Bureau.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel in the Rajya Sabha on Monday in reply to a parliamentary question, said that for the financial year 2021-22, Centre has provided 1,666.64 crore to Maharashtra while state’s share has been 361.72 crore.

Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu supply tap water to 100 per cent households .

Plugging the gap

Maharashtra 69.75%

14.609 million- no. of rural households

10.189 million - no. of households with access to tap water

Pune 71.37%

0.996 million- no. of rural households

0.71 million- no. of households with access to tap water

