Home / Cities / Pune News / 70-year-old woman murdered in Pune; gold worth 1.75 lakh stolen
pune news

70-year-old woman murdered in Pune; gold worth 1.75 lakh stolen

A 70-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Pune on Sunday morning, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:49 PM IST
By Shalaka Shinde

PUNE: A 70-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Pune on Sunday morning, officials said. The murder is suspected to be a fallout of a house-theft or robbery gone wrong, as god ornaments worth 1,75,000 were found missing.

The deceased woman was identified as Shalini Baban Somawane, a resident of a residential building in Hingane Khurd area.

The woman was a widow of a government servant whose pension she used to get. Her three children - two sons and one daughter - are married and live separately. One of the sons, who lives in a building next to the one where the victim lived, found the woman.

“There is no sign of forced entry and the sole injury is on the head. Postmortem report is awaited to identify the cause of death. The only valuables missing are from inside the cupboard. The cash kept in the cupboard, and gold earrings, necklace and other jewellery on her person are intact,” said assistant commissioner of police Sunil Pawar of Sinhagad road division of Pune police.

The man came to visit his mother on Saturday night and found her lying on the floor of the living room of her house. He informed the police and then the body was sent for postmortem.

“The safety door was locked from outside and the inside door was left ajar. The son came visiting because she was not answering her calls,” said ACP Pawar.

At the time of filing report, a case was being registered at Sinhagad road police station under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

