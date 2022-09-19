71 posts of headmaster lay vacant at PMC-run Eng medium schools

Currently, 71 posts of headmasters are vacant in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run English medium schools. Members of the association of PMC teachers said that the posts are repeatedly kept vacant and new recruitment is not carried out for these schools

Speaking about the problems faced by school staff and students, Sachin Dimble, president, Maharashtra Municipal Primary Teachers’ Association said that there has been no recruitment in PMC-run English medium schools since 2008.

“There has been no recruitment of headmasters since 2011. Moreover, many teachers are recruited on contract basis for six months. This hampers the overall temp of students in schools. Primary school students need consistency in teaching staff. But as the teachers leave after every six months, it hampers their learning process,” said Dimble.

He further added that the many teachers prefer schools in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as the salaries there are better than PMC-run schools.

“The salary slabs in PCMC schools are more.Hence, a lot of teachers on contract prefer schools there. Salary in PCMC-run school is ₹25,000 whereas in PMC-run school the salary is barely ₹15,000. Better salaries affect the choices of teachers as well. If PMC schools hire better staff, then students will also benefit academically,” said Dimble.

He further added that if the PMC English medium schools have better staff, then the students can learn better.

Despite several attempts Ravindra Binwade, additional commissioner of the municipal corporation was unavailable to comment on this matter.