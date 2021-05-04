72-year-old farmer killed in hit-and-run

A 72-year-old farmer was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday in Bivari village of Haveli.

The man was identified as Jijaba Sonba Gote (72), a resident of Biwari area of Haveli.

The incident happened at 3pm on Sunday when Gote was riding his motorbike to his farm from his house when the incident happened.

Merely 100 feet away from his house, his motorbike was hit by a dumper truck which sped past the accident spot without stopping for help.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by his son Sagar Gote (36).

Assistant police inspector Suhas Patil of Lonikand police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Lonikand police station.