76 rain deaths in Maharashtra so far, 4,916 rescued

With rain continuing to batter most parts of the state, there have been at least 76 rain-related deaths and 62 injuries since June 1, said officials of the state disaster management department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This includes the nine deaths that were reported in the past 24 hours alone, owing to heavy downpour and massive floods in large parts of the state triggered by the after-effects of monsoon rainfall.

The disaster management department has also rescued 4,916 persons from various vulnerable parts of the Maharashtra and rehabilitated them to 35 relief camps, which are safer spots.

Incessant rains were seen in Kokan, Marathwada, Vidarbha among other areas.

At least 56 people died in Maharashtra in lightning incidences, and another six were killed in drowning incidents and accidents linked to heavy rainfall, state government officials said.

Nashik has reported 12 casualties related to rains, which is the highest; followed by Nagpur which reported nine incidents and four casualties each in Palghar, Jalgaon, Nanded, Amravati, and Wardha. Mumbai also reported one casualty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Dharurkar, director, state disaster management department said, “Most of these deaths are due to lightning and took place in rural areas including Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. We have issued guidelines on how to protect oneself from lightning and the Damini mobile app also helps to avoid such incidents. We request people to follow the guidelines issued by the state government.

As of now 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in vulnerable areas and are assisting the state administration in rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Pandharpur on Sunday said, “With the blessings of Lord Vitthal, all the sorrows and hardships of people will go away as this government belongs to the common man. Be it, farmers, workers, people from all sections of the society should feel that this government belongs to them. We will try to create such a sentiment through our work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra received 27.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, forcing authorities to evacuate people from vulnerable areas as they released water from dams that were threatening to overflow.

Till July 10, Maharashtra has recorded 336.2 mm rainfall against average rainfall of 314.3 mm rainfall. Which states that Maharashtra has recorded 107 % rainfall. This leads to flood like situation in many parts of the state.

According to the state disaster management department, as of July 10, 220 villages have been affected due to heavy rains. The heavy downpour has damaged 31 (fully) and 808 (partial) houses in the various parts of the state and 125 animal (big) deaths have been reported so far.

Dharurkar said, “The state unit of disaster management is capable to manage any kind of disaster and is ready to deal with monsoon season.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Headline: Rain fury

Cumulative loss/ damage as on July 10

6- Deaths due to drowning

56- Deaths due to lightning

62- No. of people injured

4,916- No. of people evacuated

31- No. of fully damaged hoses

808- No. of partially damaged hoses

125- No. of animal deaths (big)

35- Relief camps

17- NDRF teams