77 lakh fine collected from owners of 3,093 vehicles for PUC violation

The Pune Road Transport Office (RTO) has recovered ₹77 lakh as fine from owners of 3,093 vehicles found without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate between April 1 and October 31, 2023. The drive covered 4,780 vehicles. The authorities have appealed to residents to obtain PUC certificates from authorised vendors and centres.

Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer, said, “Many residents are not serious of getting the mandatory PUC for their vehicles. We have collected ₹77 lakh as fine from our recent PUC drive.”

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, PUC certificate is mandatory for vehicle drivers. It is issued to the owner after testing the emissions levels of the vehicle. The testing of vehicle emission levels is done at authorised centres mostly located at petrol pumps. It is mandatory to carry PUC certificate like vehicle insurance, registration while using the vehicle.

According to Pune traffic police data, of the 4.4 million vehicle owners in the city, only 0.9 million have PUC certificate.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “An owner should go to a government-authorised pollution examination centre and get the vehicle tested. The city police are running a campaign to urge owners of vehicles without valid PUC certificates to get their vehicles checked and certified.”

