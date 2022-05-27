77% pre-monsoon rain deficit in Pune district
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), between March 1 and May 27, Pune district has reported 77 per cent rainfall deficiency. For Pune city, pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency is as high as 37.7 millimetres rainfall during the same time.
Maharashtra as a whole has also reported a deficiency of 62 per cent, as per IMD.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune city will continue to witness cloudy weather but chances of rainfall are less.
“As per the forecast, cloudy skies are likely over Pune city till the end of May. But the chances of rainfall are not much. Day and night temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.
With pre-monsoon rainfall in huge deficiency, weather scientists suggest that monsoon may not start with all its vigour. Even though the southwest monsoon reached Andaman before its due date, the advancement of the monsoon since has seen a delay.
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of the IMD, said that the monsoon this season may not be rigorous at the start.
“At present, we have not forecasted the onset of monsoon over Maharashtra as it is too early. However, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala in the next two to three days. After the monsoon reaches land, we have predicted when it covers the state of Maharashtra,” said Mohapatra.
IMD has earlier predicted that the monsoon will reach Kerala by May 27. However, on Friday, the weather department noted that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of the Comorin area.
“As per the latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened. As per satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea. Hence, conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 2-3 days that is by May 30. Further conditions are also favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period,” said IMD officials.
However, except for a few districts in Maharashtra, many districts have reported pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency.
Minister of edu Dharmendra Pradhan visits IISER Pune, inaugurates health facility
The minister of education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday visited IISER Pune to lay the foundation stone of the 'department of data science' and inaugurate the 'national facility for gene function in health and disease'. The facility has over 50 clean rooms and 30 service rooms and houses mice, rats, and rabbits. He also visited the PARAM Brahma supercomputer facility at the institute.
Ludhiana: SHO accuses ACP of misbehaviour, files DDR report
In a major embarrassment to the Ludhiana police, a station house officer filed a daily diary register report against a senior officer before leaving the police station and going incommunicado. The complaint registered by inspector Davinder Sharma at the Daba police station mentions that ACP Rajesh Kumar had abused and misbehaved with him on phone.
Seer community backs legal battle for prayer in Gyanvapi: Vedanti
Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Friday claimed that seers from across the country supported the ongoing legal battle seeking permission for daily worship of Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev in Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. On May 16, a lawyer for Hindu petitioners had claimed that a “Shivling” had been found in the Gyanvapi complex. Thereafter, a local court ordered to seal the area wherein the “Shivling” was claimed to have been found.
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra: Citadel of learning once, centre of inefficiency, lapses now
Established on July 1, 1927, the Agra University was renamed as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra in 1996 by then chief minister and BSP leader Mayawati. The university has been running without a full-time vice-chancellor for the past one year. Earlier all Aligarh colleges were affiliated to it. Aligarh now has its own Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University besides the prestigious central university, Aligarh Muslim University. The process is yet to be completed.
Man, woman beaten to death in Agra over illicit relations
Agra A married woman and a man residing in her neighbourhood were beaten to death, allegedly by the woman's husband and in-laws in Susheel Nagar locality here on Friday. The accused, who committed the double murder in broad daylight, allegedly objected to the woman's relations with the neighbour. The batons used in the crime had been recovered, said SSP Agra SK Singh after inspecting the spot.
