77% pre-monsoon rain deficit in Pune district

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), between March 1 and May 27, Pune district has reported 77 per cent rainfall deficiency. For Pune city, pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency is as high as 37.7 millimetres rainfall during the same time.

Maharashtra as a whole has also reported a deficiency of 62 per cent, as per IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that Pune city will continue to witness cloudy weather but chances of rainfall are less.

“As per the forecast, cloudy skies are likely over Pune city till the end of May. But the chances of rainfall are not much. Day and night temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

With pre-monsoon rainfall in huge deficiency, weather scientists suggest that monsoon may not start with all its vigour. Even though the southwest monsoon reached Andaman before its due date, the advancement of the monsoon since has seen a delay.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of the IMD, said that the monsoon this season may not be rigorous at the start.

“At present, we have not forecasted the onset of monsoon over Maharashtra as it is too early. However, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala in the next two to three days. After the monsoon reaches land, we have predicted when it covers the state of Maharashtra,” said Mohapatra.

IMD has earlier predicted that the monsoon will reach Kerala by May 27. However, on Friday, the weather department noted that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of the Comorin area.

“As per the latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened. As per satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea. Hence, conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 2-3 days that is by May 30. Further conditions are also favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period,” said IMD officials.

However, except for a few districts in Maharashtra, many districts have reported pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency.