8 years of hard work paid off, says Rahul Deshpande after winning Best Playback Singer Award for ‘Mee Vasantrao’

The phone hasn’t stopped ringing and Rahul Deshpande has been getting congratulatory messages from friends and people from the industry. Rahul, grandson of Vasantrao Deshpande, has won the Best Playback Singer Award for Marathi film ‘Mee Vasantrao,’ at the 68th National Film Awards, which were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Friday.

This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were in the race for the prestigious award.

‘Mee Vasantrao’ was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and yet has made an impact with the songs “Ghei Chand Makarand” and “Vitthala Darshan Deun Jaa” sung by Rahul.

The film directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari is a biopic based on the life of music legend Vasantrao Deshpande. Rahul essayed his role on the screen with panache and brought him back to life on screen.

This film has also won for best sound design bringing Anmol Bhave his third national award. He has earlier won in 2008 and 2005.

“I am very happy that “Mee Vasantrao” has got two awards. It took us eight years to bring my grandfather’s story to the screen. This film is inspirational for it depicts the struggle of common people to achieve their goals, be it a singer or anyone else. How we overcome these hurdles with hard work is what this film tells the audience,” said Rahul.

Also, on the list, actors Siddharth Menon and Kishore Kadam are awarded the Special Mention. “I am glad the film ‘June’ found me and this one is very special for this is my most challenging film. This award is for the team. I am over the moon,” said Menon

“Funral” also won the national award and received a “silver lotus” on Social Issues. This is the first film for Aroha Welankar. “I am very happy. This is the second Marathi film after “Anandi Gopal” to receive a silver lotus,” said Welankar.