Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 81 arrests by Railway Police Force in crackdown at Pune station
pune news

81 arrests by Railway Police Force in crackdown at Pune station

As per Railway Police Force, Pune division, the crackdown began on September 17 will go on till the end of the month.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The Railway Police Force (RPF) has so far arrested 81 persons for accused of breaking various laws on the Pune railway station premises. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

PUNE The Railway Police Force (RPF) has so far arrested 81 persons for accused of breaking various laws on the Pune railway station premises.

As per the Pune railway division, the drive began on September 17 will go on till the end of the month.

Policemen at the railway station are strictly checking illegal hawkers, beggars and vehicles parked in no-parking zones on the station premises.

“Those found violating the railway rules were charged under relevant sections of the Railway Act and penalised. Our appeal to passengers is to follow Covid rules and other safety rules and travel from the Pune railway station,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

This drive follows the tragic incident of a minor being kidnapped from the railway station and then gang-raped. Several arrests have been made in this case as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune couple succumb after car plunges into creek in Goa

Domestic violence: Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest man, father-in-law

Two dupe man of 2 lakh in fraudulent currency exchange

Two chinkaras killed in Pune’s Indapur, 3 booked
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP