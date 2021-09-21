81 arrests by Railway Police Force in crackdown at Pune station

PUNE The Railway Police Force (RPF) has so far arrested 81 persons for accused of breaking various laws on the Pune railway station premises.

As per the Pune railway division, the drive began on September 17 will go on till the end of the month.

Policemen at the railway station are strictly checking illegal hawkers, beggars and vehicles parked in no-parking zones on the station premises.

“Those found violating the railway rules were charged under relevant sections of the Railway Act and penalised. Our appeal to passengers is to follow Covid rules and other safety rules and travel from the Pune railway station,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

This drive follows the tragic incident of a minor being kidnapped from the railway station and then gang-raped. Several arrests have been made in this case as well.