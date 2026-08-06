8,324 secure first-choice colleges in engineering admissions

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Wednesday announced the first seat allotment list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for direct second-year admissions to the three-year full-time BE/BTech programme for the 2026-27 academic year.

Maharashtra State CET Cell on Wednesday announced first seat allotment list for CAP for direct second-year admissions to three-year full-time BE/BTech programme for 2026-27 academic year. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Of the 67,356 candidates who submitted college preference forms, 41,758 were allotted seats in the first CAP round. Among them, 8,324 secured admission to their first-preference college under the Auto Freeze option.

A total of 70,038 candidates were included in the merit list and registered for the admission process. Of these, 67,356 submitted their option forms within the deadline and became eligible for the first round.

Candidates allotted their first-preference college under the Auto Freeze option must confirm admission at the allotted institute. Those who decline the seat will not be eligible for the second, third or fourth CAP rounds and can participate only in the Institutional Level Round.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round must report to their institutes between August 5 and August 7 (5 pm) to complete document verification, pay the admission fee and confirm admission.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The CET Cell will publish the provisional vacant seat matrix for the second CAP round on August 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CET Cell will publish the provisional vacant seat matrix for the second CAP round on August 8. {{/usCountry}}

Read More