85% attendance for state CET

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations have begun for various professional courses and attendance for this examination is at 85 per cent
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:14 AM IST
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations have begun for various professional courses and attendance for this examination is at 85 per cent. (HT (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

PUNE The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations have begun for various professional courses, and from Wednesday the examination schedule for engineering, pharmacy and agricultural courses has also begun and will go on till October 1. Attendance for this examination is at 85 per cent.

As per the information from the state CET cell, for the first phase of PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics) exam on average 85 per cent students appeared. For this group 200,088 lakh students had registered. This will go on till September 24. The second group of PCB (physics, chemistry and biology) will go on till October 1. Results of the examinations are going to be declared on October 15.

“The state CET examination for all the professional courses is going on well across the state following all the Covid protocols. There is a good response from the students and we hope to have good results,” said Chintamani Joshi, state CET cell head.

