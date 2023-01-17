876 engineers aspire to join police dept as constables

According to data released by the police department, 876 engineering graduates and 171 B Tech graduates applied for the 795 police constables and drivers’ positions being advertised by the Maharashtra Home department.

According to the response to police recruitment, a large number of Engineering and MBA graduates in the state are not only unemployed but are also willing to take a job that does not necessarily correspond to their educational qualification for a variety of reasons.

One of the applicants, Mahesh Rupanwar, a computer engineering graduate, stated that he wants stability in his job, which prompted him to apply for a police constable position.

Nitin Deshmukh, another aspirant who has been working out at Shivaji Nagar police ground to get selected for the post, told that he had completed his MBA in 2020 but was unable to find work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Low salary and no job security forced me to apply for a government job. In addition to this, I have also applied for talathi and sales tax inspector posts.’’

As per figures shared by police, 848 postgraduate students have expressed interest in joining the force as police constables, including LLM, M Pharm, MBA, MCA, MCS, ME, MSW, M.sc, M Tech, and MCM.

Joint commissioner of police Sandeep Karnik said, “Yes, it is true that this year many candidates having B Sc, BE and MBA degrees have applied for police recruitment tests. According to our data around 2,390 highly qualified graduates and 848 postgraduate candidates have applied to join the department. To be considered for the position, they must pass both physical and written tests.”

As far as Pune rural police is concerned, around 4,885 highly qualified graduates including 122 BE, 700 BSc, 69 BCA and 43 BCS have made applications for the post.