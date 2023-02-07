89 inmates grated 90 days waiver in sentence

PUNE:

The Maharashtra prison department has offered a waiver in a sentence by reducing stay in jail to 89 convicted inmates, who have completed a degree course.

According to the Prison Department, 89 inmates who completed their Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), and other diploma, degree, and postgraduate courses between October 3, 2019, and January 31, 2023, were granted a 90-day sentence waiver by reducing their time in jail.

Six inmates who completed certificate courses were also granted a 60-day sentence reduction. According to state prison officials, this type of initiative gives inmates the opportunity to trade education for time in jail.

Officials said, “This initiative will encourage prisoners to pursue education. This initiative not only helps to educate the prisoners, but it also helps them to earn money for their families after they complete their sentence.”

Under this initiative, inmates can complete SSC, HSC, Diploma, Degree, Post Graduation, and other certificate courses through Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOUC) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) centres in various jails across Maharashtra.

The authorities have already formed alliances with IGNOU, YCMOUC, and Industrial Training Institutes. The idea is to reform not only the jail system but even the mindset of the prisoners.

As far as Yerwada jail in Pune is concerned, a total of five inmates were granted 90 days waiver in the sentence. According to officials, all five convicted inmates had completed their degrees in their respective fields.

Out of the total 89 inmates, around 80 inmates have completed their degrees, seven completed postgraduate courses, and two completed their SSC/HSC between 2019 and 2023.