8-day curfew in Dehu, Alandi ahead of “Palkhi Prasthan” ceremony

Pune: The administration has clamped eight-day curfew from Monday at Dehu, Alandi and nearby villages to check devotee rush near the Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj temples ahead of the “Palkhi Prasthan” ceremony scheduled on July 1-2.

Citing Covid prevention measure, state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had announced on June 12 that the palkhis (palanquins) of the two sants will reach Pandharpur by bus, unlike the wari tradition of pilgrimage by walking.

Like last year, palkhis will be taken to Pandharpur by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. Only 100 devotees will be allowed for the “Palkhi Prasthan” ceremony in Dehu and Alandi.

The historic annual wari procession on foot has not be carried out since last year after the Covid pandemic outbreak.

After the “Palkhi Prasthan” ceremony, on July 19, palkhis will head to Pandharpur in buses from Dehu and Alandi with 20 warkaris in each bus.

Dharamshalas, rest houses, hotels, lodges will remain closed during the 8-day curfew. Check posts have been installed at various entry-exit points of the two towns to restrict the entry of outsiders. Barricades have been put on the roads leading to Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple (Dehu) and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj temple (Alandi).

“Entry is banned for outsiders while villagers are barred from gather in. Only essential shops are allowed to function,” said Manchak Ipper, deputy commissioner of police zone 1, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“On July 1, only warkaris designated by respective temple trust will be allowed entry on temple premises,” Ipper said.

Sanjay More, head of palkhi procession, Dehu, said, “We abide by the administration’s decision and will only allow 100 devotees inside the temple premises. Sambhajiraje Bhosale will also be present during the occasion.”

Ban on holy dip in Indrayani

The administration has banned entry of people on various riverbeds of Indrayani for taking a dip during the religious event. As a precautionary measure, the riverbeds (ghats) of Indrayani in Dehu and Alandi will be closed for public entry till July 20.