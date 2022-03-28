8th Edition of World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy to commence from April 3
PUNE MAEER’s MIT World Peace University, and MIT Art, Design & Technology, have organised a public dedication ceremony of the peace dome on April 3 (Sunday) at Rajbagh, Loni-Kalbhor
On this occasion, a three-day 8th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy will also be inaugurated.
The Parliament is based on the unification of science, religion and philosophy for the well-being of mankind.
