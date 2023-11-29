close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / 90 passengers on 'Bharat Gaurav' train complain of food poisoning, treated at Pune station

90 passengers on 'Bharat Gaurav' train complain of food poisoning, treated at Pune station

PTI |
Nov 29, 2023 03:34 PM IST

The group had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

As many as 90 passengers on board a special train between Chennai and Palitana suffered from food poisoning, railway officials said on Wednesday.

The 'Bharat Gaurav' train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat. (File)(ANI)
The 'Bharat Gaurav' train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat. (File)(ANI)

Doctors attended to all the passengers at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening and provided them necessary treatment.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The train left for its onward journey after 50 minutes, they said.

The 'Bharat Gaurav' train was privately booked by a group for a religious function at Palitana in Gujarat, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

The group had procured the food privately and it was not supplied by the Railways or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), he said.

The food consumed by the passengers was prepared in the pantry car, he said.

"Around 80 to 90 passengers from a coach complained of food poisoning between Solapur and Pune. They complained of nausea, loose motions and headache," the official said.

At Pune station, a team of doctors attended to all the passengers and provided them treatment on board, he said.

"The train departed after 50 minutes. The condition of all the passengers was stable," the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out