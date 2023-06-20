With as many as 91 citizens’ facility centres not functioning since June 1, the work of Aadhar enrolment and updation has ground to a halt, inconveniencing citizens no end. The district information office confirmed that 91 citizens’ facility centres have not been functioning since June 1. Maha E-Seva Kendra in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Aadhar coordinator for Pune district, Manoj Jadhav, said, “It is true that some of the citizens’ facility centres are not functioning since the last two weeks. It is not a district-level problem; the problem lies with the central system. But we are hoping that in the next two days, most of these centres will become operational.”

“The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had conducted knowledge updation training for operators and they are getting a certificate for the same. Two centres have already resumed operations and the remaining centres will be functional in the next two to three days,” Jadhav said.

Prashant Bahirat, a citizen, said, “I visited two citizens’ facility centres for updating my Aadhar and linking my mobile number. However, both centres told me to visit in two days’ time.”

Snehal Sharma, a citizen, said, “I want to link my mobile number to my Aadhar but people at the citizens’ facility centres are telling me to visit after a few days as the centres are not functional.”

A citizens’ facility centre operator on condition of anonymity said, “We underwent training but it was only for one day. However, they have closed the centres only for training and uploading our certificates. Every day, more than 30 to 40 citizens are visiting the centre to inquire but we are unable to give them a satisfactory answer.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON