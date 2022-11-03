A day after fire incident, PMC resumes action against illegal rooftop restaurants

Following the incident of a massive fire at a rooftop restaurant in Lulla Nagar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday resumed their anti-encroachment drive for serving notice and taking action against illegal construction on rooftops.

The PMC building department Zone 3 acted against three rooftop hotels in Baner-Balewadi area. The total area of unauthorised construction was around 2,425 square feet at two rooftop restaurants.

“Since the unauthorised constructions were on a height, it took some time to cut through the iron construction, which was removed using gas cutters,” said PMC building permission department superintending engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh.

The PMC is now reviewing their data following the fire at the rooftop restaurant on Tuesday in Lulla Nagar, had updated it by issuing notices to 82 rooftop restaurants in zones one to seven in the city under the business operations being conducted were unauthorised and in violation of the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation (BPMC) Act.

The PMC’s building permission department has been on its toes ever since the first major fire incident at a rooftop restaurant in Baner on June 9. Following the incident, the PMC commissioner ordered a survey of the rooftop restaurants and directed the fire department to carry out necessary inspections and file a status report.

