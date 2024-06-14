A day after woman dies on the spot, citizens protest at Gangadham Chowk

A day after a woman identified as Damayanti Solanki was crushed to death by a speeding truck at Gangadham Chowk, citizens and members of the Jain community on Thursday protested for more than two hours at Gangadham Chowk demanding that heavy vehicles be banned on Kondhwa Road during the daytime. The citizens held a ‘rasta roko’ at Gangadham Chowk from 8 am to 10.30 am on Thursday. Officers of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic police were present on the occasion. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Santosh Nangare, a local, said, “A large number of constructions are going on in this area and the material is supplied daily by these dumpers and heavy vehicles. There is a ban on these vehicles during the daytime but they still ply openly, risking thousands of lives. Our demand is that these heavy vehicles should not be allowed during the daytime on this road and the Pune traffic police department should monitor the traffic daily.”

Another local, Raju Jambhale, said, “One of my friends also met with an accident on this road a few months ago when a dumper struck him. Luckily, he was saved. But we cannot risk our lives daily while traveling on this road. The traffic police must stop the movement of heavy vehicles on this road…”

Meanwhile, the traffic police assured that heavy vehicles will be banned on the road from 7 am to 9 pm and speed breakers will be installed.

“Necessary steps are being taken along with the PMC departments to resolve the issues at Gangadham Chowk. Also, heavy vehicles are banned during the daytime and strict action will be taken against those who violate the traffic rules,” said Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).