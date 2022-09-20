A free theatre workshop for students of Purushottam Karandak by director Nipun Dharmadhikari

Following Purushottam Karandak’s organisers and judge’s announcement of not finding any team or play up to the mark to be awarded the trophy, Nipun Dharmadhikari, director, producer took to social media to announce a free workshop to help all the student teams who participated in this year’s Karandak.

“It is still at ideation stage and since I put up the post, several people from theatre have come forward with ideas of what we can do in the workshop. This will be probably planned in first or second week of October. It is just one way of supporting the students,” said Nipun.

Nipun who started his career with Purshottam Karandak feels that he owes it to the organisers and to the many enthusiastic students who work hard to be part of the Karandak.

“This workshop is just a helping hand, more of a conversation process to help students who are new and a revision and learning tool for those who have already been performing. I want to share the fundamentals that performing in Purshottam Karandak taught me, life lessons and also how to be team player,” he added.

Actor Ameya Wagh said, “It is indeed commendable that Nipun is planning something like this and I will be happy to help in this workshop.”

Suvrat Joshi, an actor who also started with Purshottam Karandak said, “ I will be happy to share what I learnt in theatre with the students in the workshop Nipun is planning. I feel that more than the success in competition, there are many different criteria for assuming that the experiment you are doing is successful.”