Aaditya Thackeray flays Shinde-Fadnavis govt after Tata-Airbus project goes to Gujarat

When the chief ministers of other states are busy visiting Pune and other cities in a bid to pull investments, the Maharashtra chief minister is busy visiting dahi handis and Ganesh mandals and pulling people from other political outfits, said Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday. Aaditya was in the city and visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to discuss various urban issues with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. Later, he spoke to the media on various issues.

In the backdrop of the political storm over Gujarat snagging Tata’s airbus project among four such projects that were initially proposed in Maharashtra, Aaditya said, “In the last three months, four major projects have gone from Maharashtra. Among them are Vedanta, Bulk drug park, and Tata airbus.”

“I will not blame the other states as their chief ministers and leadership are busy pulling these projects and attracting more investments. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister visited Pune and met the industry people. The same can be said about chief ministers of other states. But it’s ironic what our chief minister Eknath Shinde is doing. After taking oath, I’ve never heard that he visited other states to pull or attract investments. He is only busy visiting dahi handis, Ganesh mandals and his supporters and pulling workers from other political parties,” Aditya alleged.

“When Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we signed a memorandum of understanding worth Rs6 lakh crore and all of these projects were executed. Despite having the Maha Vikas Aghadi in power in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power at the centre, we managed to attract investment,” he said.

Aaditya said that industry did not have any faith in the current Shinde-led state government due to which industries were moving away from Maharashtra. “Instead of playing politics during elections and at other times, all political parties need to focus on investment and the common man’s issues. I visited some farmers and they told me they suffered huge losses due to heavy rain this year. Instead of flinging accusations at each other, the government and political parties should work on the real issues facing the common man,” he said.

