Several PMPML buses unfit to ply, AAP report claims

PUNE: Public transport buses belonging to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) have at least 20 recurring snags, according to an inspection carried out by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) between March 23 to April 7. Damaged flooring, empty first aid boxes, dysfunctional ceiling lights and many more problems are highlighted in the report.

The report prepared by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) PMPML fitness inspection team, has been submitted to Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director (CMD) of PMPML on April 12.

A total of 74 buses were checked covering three depots Swargate, Shivajinagar and Katraj.

Some of the recurring issues observed in these buses were damaged flooring which can cause serious injuries to passengers as well as the staff. First aid boxes are either broken, empty or completely missing. Route display boards are not functional in many buses. Buses are littered and unclean, a hygiene issue. Fire extinguishers are available but difficult to access or are defective in some cases.

Essentials like horns and gear are not in proper working condition and driver dashboards were dilapidated. In some cases, even the speedometer was not working. This raises issues for both the drivers and traffic on the road. Ceiling light panels are not working in some buses leading to a potential threat of crimes such as theft, molestation, etc especially during night time. The hammer required to break the emergency door is missing in several buses and cameras installed in the buses do not work, and in places where they do the video display units fail. The seat conditions are also very poor. New buses were comparatively in better condition, according to the report.

“We are constantly working for the better experience and convenience of residents. We have submitted an interim report looking at the gravity of the situation,” said Chenthil R Iyer, AAP PMPML project lead. “I am directly in touch with Bakoria himself. Necessary actions will be taken and the issues will be fixed soon”, he added.

PMPML is looking into the matter and will begin the repair work soon, said officials.

“PMPML carries out maintenance and repair work on regular basis. The mechanical teams along with depot managers look after the maintenance,” said Bakoria.