Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / AAP launches Bus Mitra initiative for PMPML commuters

AAP launches Bus Mitra initiative for PMPML commuters

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 22, 2023 06:36 AM IST

As part of the initiative, AAP workers stand at bus stops once a week and try and understand the issues faced by travellers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched the Bus Mitra movement to increase the use of public transport and make daily public commutes easier. As part of the initiative, AAP workers stand at bus stops once a week and try and understand the issues faced by travellers.

AAP said they are planning to increase the bus mitra number with the help of existing PMPML commuters who would promote public transport among the citizens. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

AAP Pune’s vice president Chenthil Iyer said, “AAP workers started the drive in the name of Bus Mitra. Every Wednesday, AAP employees would stand at bus stops and engage with commuters. We will address several concerns that commuters experience and will follow up with the PMPML.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

AAP said they are planning to increase the bus mitra number with the help of existing PMPML commuters who would promote public transport among the citizens. AAP workers are planning to do a ground report by hearing the experiences of the commuters and sorting out the issues with the help of PMPML.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aam aadmi party public transport
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP