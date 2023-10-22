AAP launches Bus Mitra initiative for PMPML commuters

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched the Bus Mitra movement to increase the use of public transport and make daily public commutes easier. As part of the initiative, AAP workers stand at bus stops once a week and try and understand the issues faced by travellers.

AAP Pune’s vice president Chenthil Iyer said, “AAP workers started the drive in the name of Bus Mitra. Every Wednesday, AAP employees would stand at bus stops and engage with commuters. We will address several concerns that commuters experience and will follow up with the PMPML.”

AAP said they are planning to increase the bus mitra number with the help of existing PMPML commuters who would promote public transport among the citizens. AAP workers are planning to do a ground report by hearing the experiences of the commuters and sorting out the issues with the help of PMPML.

