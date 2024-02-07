AAP members find 23 damaged sewage spots along Ramnadi River

After a year-long investigation of the Ramnadi River, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members have found 23 spots along the river where sewage is dumped via open channels or broken sewage lines, thereby polluting the river water. The members have also alleged that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and concerned authorities are being misguided about the rejuvenation of the Ramnadi River. The 19.2 km-long Ramnadi is a tributary of the Mula River. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, February 6, the AAP members held a press conference at Patrakar Bhavan in the Navi Peth area to disclose the findings of their year-long investigation of the Ramnadi River. Sudarshan Jagdale, president Pune city, AAP; Aarti Karanjawane, secretary, AAP; and Krunnal Gharre, head, environmental cell, AAP were present on the occasion.

Gharre said, “In our investigation of the Ramnadi, we found that there are 23 spots where sewage is dumped via open channels or broken sewage lines. Moreover, 50% of the sewage is purposely diverted into the river to keep the sewage within the Baner STP (sewage treatment plant) capacity. Although the municipal authorities are saying that a STP with a capacity of 1 MLD will be built in the Pashan area which will ease the burden on the Baner STP, this plant is not sufficient for treating the sewage in this area considering the population.”

Gharre highlighted that in an old 1950 map, there were two water streams visible along the Ramnadi. In the latest map by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) however, the water streams have been replaced by buildings and towers. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), despite being a pollution watchdog, is a major culprit in this case and despite knowing the ground conditions about untreated sewage water discharge into the river, is not taking stringent action against the municipal corporation as well as the PMRDA, Gharre alleged.

Jagdale said, “Our next course of action is to continue with the NGT case. We will also be carrying out a survey of the beneficiaries of the Ujani Dam water, and the diseases that they have contracted. We will then file a major suit against the authorities including the PMC, PMRDA, PCMC, and others for compensation of thousands of crores of rupees to the people who have suffered due to the negligence of these authorities.”

Whereas Shridhar Yeolekar, superintending engineer - sewerage, maintenance and repair department, PMC, said, “Of the 19 km length of the Ramnadi, 9 km falls in the PMC jurisdiction. Of this, only one side is looked after by the PMC while the other parts are being taken care of by the PMRDA. In our area, we already have an STP at Baner and a new, 25 MLD STP has been proposed downstream of Pashan. We also repair the drainage line as part of our regular maintenance activity. In areas where the lines need to be changed entirely, they will be changed through tendering. The work is going on step by step, and it will be completed in the next two years.”

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB Pune, said, “We have issued directions to both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations on various occasions. They have also been penalised for polluting the river water. We have also prosecuted the municipal corporations. The board has taken all the necessary actions.”

The 19.2 km-long Ramnadi is a tributary of the Mula River. It originates near Kathpewadi village in the north-west of Pune city. The river flows through the Bhugaon, Bhukum, Bavdhan, Pashan, Baner, and Aundh areas of Pune city. For a long time, the river has faced various issues such as water pollution, waste dumping, encroachment, etc.