Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
ABVP hold protests at Pune varsity exam dept

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 24, 2024 10:41 PM IST

They are protesting over several exam-related issues, including paper-checking and getting photocopies of answer sheets

Students and volunteers from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department on Wednesday over several exam-related issues, including paper-checking and getting photocopies of answer sheets.

Previously, many students had requested photocopies of answer sheets following the previous semester’s results. However, even after two months, the students are yet to receive the photocopies (HT FILE)

Previously, many students had requested photocopies of answer sheets following the previous semester’s results. However, even after two months, the students are yet to receive the photocopies. ABVP volunteers contacted the examination department, discussed the situation, and produced a letter to the appropriate authority.

Still, the request remained ignored, therefore the ABVP staged a protest against the SPPU examination department on Wednesday inside the building.

“Some students received photocopies, but they have not been re-evaluated. The application deadline for the next semester’s examination has passed, and the revaluation results for the previous semester’s examinations have not been announced. This is unfair to the students. So, the students who applied for the scanned copies must be given photocopies immediately, and the re-evaluation procedure must be completed,” said Anil Thombare, state secretary, ABVP.

ABVP hold protests at Pune varsity exam dept
